Boston Partners Acquires 487,418 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Boston Partners raised its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,418 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $96,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $99,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $70,749,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after buying an additional 756,930 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after buying an additional 667,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,699,000 after buying an additional 644,333 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC opened at $70.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

