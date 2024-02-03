Boston Partners Cuts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 836,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,776 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $136,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $214.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $215.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.69.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,364 shares of company stock worth $12,168,559. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

