Boston Partners Decreases Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,546,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,709 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.74% of H&R Block worth $109,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barrington Research increased their price target on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HRB opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $49.14.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

