Boston Partners Has $102.25 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747,514 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,912 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.95% of Allison Transmission worth $102,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALSN opened at $61.52 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Allison Transmission



Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

