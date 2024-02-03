Boston Partners Has $111.81 Million Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,257,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 197,602 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Olin were worth $111,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Olin by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,511.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 674,378 shares of company stock worth $36,298,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Down 2.4 %

OLN stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $63.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

