Boston Partners Has $133.12 Million Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,817,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 194,244 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 4.34% of SLM worth $133,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at $9,029,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 112.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,722,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,720,000 after purchasing an additional 117,381 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 21.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 884.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 135,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 121,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SLM. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Trading Down 0.9 %

SLM opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

