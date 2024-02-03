Boston Partners Has $54.64 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 431,033 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 16,408 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $54,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,845,000 after purchasing an additional 551,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,391,507,000 after purchasing an additional 368,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $110.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.34 and a 200-day moving average of $124.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

