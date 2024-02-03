Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,883,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 339,935 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.97% of TransUnion worth $135,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

