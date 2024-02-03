Boston Partners Purchases 24,815 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,815 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.98% of AGCO worth $86,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in AGCO by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,318,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,153,000 after buying an additional 140,652 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,852,000 after buying an additional 601,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,078,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,117,000 after purchasing an additional 40,151 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $122.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $109.81 and a twelve month high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. AGCO’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.54%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

