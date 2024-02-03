Boston Partners Sells 499,850 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,112,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 499,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.36% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $116,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,981 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after buying an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $138,028,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $76.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

