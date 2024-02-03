Boston Partners Sells 72,570 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,937,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,570 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.10% of Citigroup worth $79,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.62.

Citigroup stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

