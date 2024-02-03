Boston Partners Takes $106.95 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 784,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,946,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $138.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

