Boston Partners Trims Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,549,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,497 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.78% of International Game Technology worth $105,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in International Game Technology by 770.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

IGT opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 1.96. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGT

International Game Technology Profile

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.