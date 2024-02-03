Boston Partners Trims Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 418,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 126,443 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $84,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LH. TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $221.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.13. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.