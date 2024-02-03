Boston Partners Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,661 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $51,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.76.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

UPS opened at $141.84 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.