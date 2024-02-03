Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.230-2.270 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.25.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 111.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.