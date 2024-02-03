Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get BRF alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRF

Institutional Trading of BRF

BRF Stock Down 2.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 16,983,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 2,443.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,902,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357,987 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 27,582.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,847,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,776,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BRF has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.09.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRF will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRF Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.