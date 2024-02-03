Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.
BRFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Shares of BRFS stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BRF has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.09.
BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRF will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.
