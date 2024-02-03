Brokerages Set Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Target Price at $23.50

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACRV
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $3.82 on Friday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $84.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.
Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Acrivon Therapeutics
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.