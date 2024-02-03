Brokerages Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target at $81.11

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. SVB Leerink raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $58.35 on Monday. Incyte has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $85.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.06. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,159,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,150,000 after purchasing an additional 289,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Incyte by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,191,000 after purchasing an additional 527,398 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,086,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

