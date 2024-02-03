Brokerages Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target at $8.00

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $393,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 19,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $125,721.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,923 shares in the company, valued at $338,018.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $393,354.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,714 shares of company stock valued at $583,075. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at $436,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $974.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. Redfin has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 957.88% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

