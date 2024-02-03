Brokerages Set SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) PT at $22.40

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on S. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $184,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of S opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.70. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $28.63.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
