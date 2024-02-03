Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Price Target at $153.85

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.62.
Several research firms recently commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFI International
Institutional Trading of TFI International
TFI International Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $132.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $138.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.53.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- How to Invest in Social Media
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.