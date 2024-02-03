Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Price Target at $153.85

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.62.

Several research firms recently commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFI International

Institutional Trading of TFI International

TFI International Stock Up 1.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in TFI International by 94.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $132.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $138.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.53.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.