Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Price Target at $153.85

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2024

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFIIGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.62.

Several research firms recently commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFI International

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in TFI International by 94.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $132.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $138.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.53.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.