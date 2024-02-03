Brokerages Set Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Target Price at $31.13

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VTYX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $135.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -1.06. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $37,371.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,118 shares in the company, valued at $555,690.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

