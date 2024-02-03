Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $5.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $23.06. 30,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Business Partners

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,396.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,650,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,054,000 after buying an additional 114,754 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after buying an additional 238,803 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 237,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.