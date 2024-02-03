Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.90

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$29.90 and last traded at C$29.90, with a volume of 78716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.03.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 238.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 253.85%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.