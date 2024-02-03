Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Brookfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance
BIPC opened at $36.04 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure
About Brookfield Infrastructure
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Infrastructure
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.