Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BIPC opened at $36.04 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

