Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform”

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

BIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.26 and a beta of 0.98. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 493.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.