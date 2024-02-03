Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Brookfield Renewable has raised its dividend by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Renewable has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,433,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,899,000 after purchasing an additional 116,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,754,000 after buying an additional 168,284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,640,000 after buying an additional 88,743 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,604,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,425,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,226,000 after buying an additional 144,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

