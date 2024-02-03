Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BEP traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 487,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,293. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

