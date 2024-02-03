Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $183.95 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $162.48 and a twelve month high of $192.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

