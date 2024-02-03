Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 49,054 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35,732,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,069,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,684,000 after acquiring an additional 565,439 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after buying an additional 736,456 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCL stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

