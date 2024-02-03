Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,951,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after buying an additional 2,974,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

General Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $136.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.43. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.41. The company has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.