Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 12,878 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,404 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $43.95. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

