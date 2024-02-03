Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 4,684 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 109,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $168.70 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $172.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.52 and its 200-day moving average is $150.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $303.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

