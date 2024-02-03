Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $196.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.30 and its 200-day moving average is $188.52.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

