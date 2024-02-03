Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,288 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,584,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,564,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on UL. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:UL opened at $49.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

