Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $294.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,228.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.06 and a 52-week high of $298.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

