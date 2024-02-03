Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $754,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $256.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $267.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

