Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $762,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 41.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $173.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.14 and a 200 day moving average of $154.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.17 and a 12 month high of $174.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

