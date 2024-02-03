Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Invests $745,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Stock Performance
Shares of DEO stock opened at $149.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
