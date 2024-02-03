Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nasdaq by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,419,000 after purchasing an additional 321,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,881,000 after purchasing an additional 184,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 6.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,910,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $56.65 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

