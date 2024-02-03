Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 447.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 176,286 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 981.9% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 99,046 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 556.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 441,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 373,869 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,882,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 82,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 122.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 664,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 365,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

