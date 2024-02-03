Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,748 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of First Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in First Bank by 766.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the third quarter worth about $5,984,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in First Bank by 26.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Bank by 27.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRBA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

First Bank Price Performance

First Bank stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $262.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.89. First Bank has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

First Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

First Bank Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Stories

