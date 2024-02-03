Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,748 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 174.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,286,000 after buying an additional 140,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMR stock opened at $93.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

