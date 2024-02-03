Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWO opened at $248.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $258.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.28 and a 200-day moving average of $234.01.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

