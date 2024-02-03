Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,961 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,770,000 after acquiring an additional 769,928 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,975,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,072,730,000 after acquiring an additional 658,163 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $177.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.08 and a 200 day moving average of $121.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

