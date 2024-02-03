Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $176.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.32 and a 200-day moving average of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

