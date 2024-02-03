Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 241 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after buying an additional 363,134 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Airbnb by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,904,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Airbnb by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 742,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $146.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.35 and its 200-day moving average is $134.56.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.75.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,444,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,746,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at $69,444,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,536,731 shares of company stock worth $212,238,020 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

