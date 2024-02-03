Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes $538,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Financial Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 69,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VAW stock opened at $183.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.12. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $162.48 and a 52 week high of $192.25.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

