Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 132.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $85.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

